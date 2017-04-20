Vodafone launches Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ offer

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 07:38

Vodafone is offering consumers an infinitely more entertaining opportunity to snap up Samsung’s new Galaxy S8/S8+ flagship phones, combining leading content with its Infinity Display.

Pre-sales open from today offering consumers a free 12 month NEON subscription valued at $240, as well as 25 gigabytes of free New Zealand data on selected plans in their first month, to test drive the huge range of hit TV series and blockbuster movies on offer.

Vodafone customers can take home a Galaxy S8 phone from $0 on the Red+ 24 month plan (plan cost is $129.99 per month and includes 12.5GB of data and unlimited calls and TXTS to New Zealand and Australia. The Samsung Galaxy S8+ will be $0 on a $149.99 Red+ Super 24 month plan).

For a limited time, and stock dependant, pre-sales will include a bonus free 256GB MicroSD storage card valued at $399.

NEON’s premium entertainment includes hit TV series Big Little Lies, The Walking Dead, Nashville and Game of Thrones, as well as blockbuster movies like Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, Me Before You and Zootopia.

Vodafone Consumer Director Matt Williams said, "We believe this is an amazing offer which will enable consumers to match a premium online streaming service with fantastic content, with a phone that offers more screen than ever before.

"The Infinity Display has an incredible end-to-end display that takes your content to the limits of the phone. To top it all off, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are perfect for use on New Zealand’s leading mobile network".

Freelance Technology writer Pat Pilcher’s recent review paid tribute to the S8’s display.

"There's more screen real-estate at both the top and bottom of the phone. This sees the GS8+ with an 18.5:9 screen ratio. The upshot is that you get more screen on a very pocketable phone.

"Design aside, its Super AMOLED display is both vivid and bright. Contrast levels leave those of LCD behind, resulting in a pin-sharp and colourful display," Pat said.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ take privacy seriously, with iris scanning and fingerprint security available so that you can quickly and easily access your content.

There’s also an important leap forward for selfie buffs, with a front camera improvement now powered by Smart Auto Focus, so you can take crisp, clear selfies in low light.

As well as the latest innovations, the Samsung S8/S8+ retains features popular for Kiwi lifestyles such as their water resistance (up to 1.5 metres in depth for up to 30 minutes).

"Our customers really appreciate the technology that’s gone into making this phone so robust in the wet. Whether it’s dropping your phone into the backyard pool or taking selfies at the Adele concert, it means they can have peace of mind knowing that the phone will survive.

"Vodafone is excited to offer the latest Samsung technology to our customers in a phone that marries functionality with beautiful design," Matt added.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are available in the colours Midnight Black, Maple Gold and Orchid Grey. Learn more about the Samsung S8 and S8+.

Pre-order now to get yours before the official New Zealand launch date- of Friday 5th May 2017.

-Terms and conditions apply.

- Limited time offer.

- 256GB SD card available on pre-orders until 4/5/17 or while stocks last.

- For full terms for this offer see Vodafone.co.nz/NEON

- 25GB Data Test Drive: Data expires once used or at the end of first calendar month from sign up. NZ use only and cannot be used for roaming.

- -Orders received prior to midday on 27th April will be shipped from 28th April subject to stock availability. Orders received after midday on 27th April to midday on 2 May will be shipped from the following working day, to arrive by 5 May if stock is available.