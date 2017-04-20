Jack Matthews to join Chorus Board

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 09:25

Chorus has today announced that Jack Matthews will be appointed to its Board from 1 July.

Mr Matthews is an experienced Director who has held a number of senior leadership positions within the media, telecommunications and technology industries in Australia and New Zealand.

Most recently, Mr Matthews was CEO of Fairfax Media’s Metro Division where he was responsible for managing and integrating the print, online and mobile assets of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times. Prior to that, he was CEO of Fairfax Digital, Chief Operating Officer of Jupiter TV (Japan) and CEO of TelstraSaturn based in Wellington.

He stepped down as a Director of Crown Fibre Holdings in March 2017. Mr Matthews is currently the chairman of MediaWorks and ASX listed Rewardle Holdings, and a director of Trilogy International, The Network for Learning and APN Outdoor Group.

Chorus Chairman Patrick Strange said Mr Matthews brings extensive governance, commercial, technology and media experience to Chorus. "We look forward to him joining the Board later in the year and contributing to the future success of Chorus" he said.

Mr Matthews says that he is looking forward to contributing his skills and experience to support New Zealanders taking up world class broadband connectivity.

"Chorus continues to make a significant difference for New Zealanders with open access better broadband contributing more and more to social and economic growth."

The Chorus Board has determined that Mr Matthews will be an independent director.