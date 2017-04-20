New Finance Minister to meet Kapiti businesses

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 12:23

Hon Steven Joyce will make his first visit to Kapiti as Finance Minister next week to speak to Kapitin based businesses, ahead of his first Budget in May.

The Kapiti Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Minister at Southwards Car Museum on Wednesday the 26th of April, with tickets available via the Kapiti Chamber of Commerce website.

Kapiti Chamber of Commerce Chair, Heather Hutchings, says it is the perfect opportunity for local businesses to hear first-hand what the Minister’s plans are for the economy, particularly as this year’s election draws closer.

"We are incredibly fortunate to be hosting Hon Joyce just ahead of his first Budget on the 25th of May. More, now than ever we need to be focused on growth and expanding our local economy," says Heather Hutchings, Kapiti Chamber of Commerce Chair.

"Local businesses will be able to ask the Finance and Infrastructure Minister any burning questions they have around the challenges and opportunities for Kapiti, now that the first phase of the Expressway has opened and how they can prepare to take advantage of the other significant roading developments when it is finished."

During last month’s visit to Kapiti the Prime Minister highlighted that the Kapiti Coast is the platform for growth for the wider Wellington region over the next 10 years.

The Expressway, development of the Peka Peka to Otaki section of the road, and Transmission Gully is expected to have a substantial economic impact on Kapiti. NZTA has previously predicted local employment counts will increase between 3,400 and 6000 once completed.