NZWSI market report finds wool holds steady

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s CEO, Mr John Dawson reports that the 8,450 bales of South Island wool on offer this week saw a 67 percent clearance with a generally firm trend.
The weighted indicator for the main trading currencies increased 0.16 percent compared to the last North Island sale on 12 April.
Mr Dawson advises that fine crossbred fleece and second shear remained firm. Coarse crossbred fleece good and average styles were firm to buyers favour with poorer styles increasing slightly. Coarse crossbred shears 3-5 and 3-4 inch were firm, with 2-4 inch Shears showing strong support increasing by 5 percent. Lambs fleece 30 micron and finer increased by 1 to 4 percent with coarser type’s 1 to 2 percent dearer. All oddments generally remained firm to sellers favour however direct comparison between the North and South Island types this season is difficult to achieve.
Next sale on 27th April comprises of approximately 6,500 bales from the North Island.
