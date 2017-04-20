Construction to start on Hikurangi UFB network

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 15:48

Exactly three years after Northpower Fibre completed New Zealand’s first ultra-fast broadband network, the company is embarking on another UFB network build.

Construction on the Hikurangi UFB network begins on 21 April and when completed in September this year will pass over 650 customers.

It is more than 150 years since Hikurangi was established as a timber milling town and it flourished further in the late 1800s when the first of many coal mines was opened.

Northpower Fibre CEO Darren Mason believes the arrival of UFB fibre is an overdue boost for the proud town.

"Over the years Hikurangi has flourished thanks to the farming sector, timber milling, gum digging, coal mining and limestone quarrying. There is a strong community spirit in the district and we believe bringing fibre to town will add to that vibrancy," says Mr Mason.

"So in weeks and months to come locals will see our crews in and around town, laying the ground work, pulling cables - simply getting the Hikurangi fibre network ready.

"I would encourage people to pre-register their interest to connect by going to www.northpowerfibre.co.nz/hikurangi

"From there they simply need to choose the fibre retail service provider who best serves their needs and sign up to what will be the best, fastest and most reliable broadband in town," says Mr Mason.

From there Northpower Fibre will be in contact to connect fibre from the street to the house or business, he says.

Fibre retail service providers can be found at www.northpowerfibre.co.nz/partners

Mr Mason says Hikurangi’s fibre broadband network will give locals the best online experience, the best (and higher quality) on-demand TV, the best preparation for a future online, along with the best (and faster) broadband service available.

For more information on other Northpower Fibre coverage areas and build schedules: www.northpowerfibre.co.nz/coverage