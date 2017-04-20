Tommy's Property Management appoints Business Development Manager

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 16:33

Tommy’s Property Management, the property management division of Tommy’s Real Estate has appointed Jack Vale to a newly created role of Business Development Manager.

Jack's role as a business development manager is to source and attract new business for Tommy's Property Management and work with landlords to help them grow their investment portfolio.

Tommy’s Managing Director David Platt said, "Investment buyers are an important part of our business and we established the property management division to specifically meet the needs of this group of buyers. Jack’s background in direct sales and marketing, combined with his energy and enthusiasm for the property industry means he is well-equipped to provide expert advice to landlords and investors, and help them maximise their return on their investment.

"Jack joins Harrison Vaughan who head’s Tommy’s Property Management and together they offer a personal ‘hands-on’ boutique service that will expand as demand dictates."

Prior to joining Tommy’s Real Estate, Jack worked as a fundraiser for New Zealand based charities and coached cricket for Wellington College and as part of the Cricket Wellington programme for secondary school students. He also played cricket for Wellington youth squads and for Formby, part of the Liverpool premier league.

Jack was educated at Spalding Grammar School in Lincolnshire and subsequently at Wellington College when he moved to New Zealand.

"Each year we sell in the order of 1,000 residential property from our City Office alone and with the growth in the rental market, a number of new owners are seeking reliable property and tenancy management. Tommy’s Property Management division has been well-received by landlords, offering a one-stop shop for managing their property portfolios. Jack’s passion for property and customer-first approach make him a welcome addition to the team," David Platt said.