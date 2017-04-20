Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Fast movement on pay equity bill - BusinessNZ

Thursday, 20 April, 2017

BusinessNZ has welcomed the early release of the draft Pay Equity Bill.

An exposure draft of the Bill is now available for public consultation to help provide for its passing into law this year.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the impact of the new legislation would be profound for the workers involved, and it was good to see rapid action towards its implementation.

"The current Equal Pay Act does not enable the implementation of pay equity claims so this legislation is needed soon to keep faith with those who have worked to achieve the change in law.

"BusinessNZ will continue working with the Government and unions towards consensus-based outcomes."

