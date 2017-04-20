Lexus named top luxury brand in Kelley Blue Book awards

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 16:47

Lexus has been named the Best Overall Luxury Brand and Most Trusted Luxury Brand in the 2017 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards.

Kelley Blue Book is regarded as a key reference of car value in the North American Automotive market and their industry awards are presented yearly at the big auto shows in the United States.

For the second year in a row Lexus has scored at the top of these categories, which focus on the whole Lexus model range.

"The Lexus brand has always stood for high quality and long term reliability but it’s also now being internationally recognised for brave emotional designs which stand out from the more generic luxury brands, so it is great to be recognised for that on a global scale" says Paul Carroll, Senior General Manager of Lexus New Zealand.

The 2017 Brand Image Awards are based on consumer feedback, with the data coming from more than 12,000 new-vehicle shoppers on Kelley Blue Book.

The final scoring is based on 12 factors, such as driving comfort, driving performance, reputation, safety, technology and the dealership experience.