Spark opens pre-order for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 17:38

Spark has announced that the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are now available for pre-order, both online at www.spark.co.nz and in-store. The first pre-orders will receive 50% extra data for 6 months (on an eligible Open Term Pay Monthly plan) and free 256GB storage card RRP $399 (while stocks last).

Spark is also committing to customers that if they order before the 27 April, they will receive their brand-new phone from the 28th, ahead of the official launch date of 5 May.

Clive Ormerod, Spark GM of Customer and Marketing, says that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the Spark network are perfect match.

"We really feel that when you combine the power of the Spark network and the capability of the Samsung S8, amazing things can happen. When the S8’s stunning end-to-end Infinity Display meets Lightbox, that’s an incredible viewing experience. Or when free Spotify Premium meets the S8’s water resistance and fast charging, that’s less time waiting around and more time doing the activities you love with a killer soundtrack. Or when the S8’s Desktop Extension feature meets Spark’s amazing 4G network, that’s a fully-connected desktop experience from almost anywhere you find yourself," said Ormerod.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will retail for $1299 and the S8+ for $1499, and will be available in Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, and Maple Gold.