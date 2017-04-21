National Franchise Conference 3-5 August 2017

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 11:04

This year’s conference has a stella line up of presenters, workshops and round table sessions, which will be sure to stimulate, educate, entertain, and enlighten. You will also have ample opportunity to network with like-minded colleagues, exchanging challenges and opportunities.

This is your chance to "Work on your business and not in it". Block out the 3-5 August now and register.

International stories, hear from Global Expert Bill Edwards, in person from the USA, sharing his expertise on taking franchises global.

Dominos Pizza, Scott Bush, learn what is behind their success and how they drive technology to stay one step ahead.

Get some inspiration and a dose of resilience from our opening and closing speakers.

Ngahihi Bidois, will share ancient maori wisdom as solutions for modern leaders and Martin Snedden - The man behind the 2011 Rugby World Cup, Director of NZ Cricket and Auckland World Masters Games, CEO of Tourism Industry Association and much more. Martin will share his stories of Innovation, Integration and Resilience and their application in the business environment.

Innovation - how do you run a business with no printers? Logan Sears of Green Acres will share how technology is transforming his business,

Jason Witehira, Maori Business Leader of the year 2016, will share his story and explain why New World Victoria Park is leading the way in the New World ranks.

Local expert Dr Callum Floyd will bring us up to speed with where franchising in NZ is at, how it has evolved, what the trends are and what we can expect going ahead.

Media can make or break a business - are you prepared? Pete Burdon, media expert will show you how to handle media interviews and how to prepare for a crisis.

Franchisor Recruitment Panel - a panel of member franchisors will be interviewed on their strategies for recruiting new franchisees. What works and what doesn’t.

Workshops have now been finalised and will soon be updated on the website.

Workshop 1 : Preparing Your Crisis Communication Plan

Workshop 2 : Legal

International expansion with a focus on across the tasman and emerging APAC markets

Brand partnerships and exploitation of alternate channels

Workshop 3 : Cyber Security

Workshop 4 : Why won't my franchisee sell?

This is a conference not to be missed so register now and share with clients or colleagues. The conference is open to members and non members and service providers.

