New directors appointed to Auckland Transport board

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 12:21

Former Finance Minister Sir Michael Cullen, Mary-Jane Daly and Kylie Clegg have been appointed to the board of the Auckland Council-controlled organisation Auckland Transport (AT).

The council’s Appointments and Performance Review Committee approved the appointments of the three new AT directors at its 29 March meeting following a rigorous and transparent selection process that sought directors with a high-level of political experience, solid financial acumen and significant experience in large and complex organisations.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomed the new appointments: "Auckland Transport has a vital role to play in addressing the city’s major transport challenges caused by unprecedented population growth.

"I need a strong and effective board to ensure good governance and delivery of key performance indicators. All three members have governance and business experience. Between them, they bring the financial, legal and political skills we need on the board," Mayor Goff said.

"With nine years’ experience as Finance Minister of New Zealand, Sir Michael Cullen will be invaluable in ensuring the organisation has a strong understanding of the relationship with central government. Collaboration with government is vital in addressing Auckland’s need for infrastructure funding.

"Mary-Jane Daly and Kylie Clegg have excellent financial and legal skills and also bring a better gender balance to the Board. Patrick Reynolds, as a co-opted committee member, will also help challenge the board’s thinking and broaden its perspective," the mayor said.

AT Chair, Dr Lester Levy said: "These three new directors bring an excellent mix of skill and experience which will complement those we already have on our board. They came through a rigorous selection process and will be part of the next phase of driving innovative change in the region."

"The addition of Patrick Reynolds as a co-opted member of our Customer Focus Committee is also welcomed," Dr Levy said.

"Mr Reynolds is a well-known transport commentator with an urban design background who was a candidate for one of the vacant director positions. He has a background which will bring an even greater emphasis to improving the customer experience across all modes," Dr Levy said.

All new directors commence their roles from 1 May 2017.

The Appointment and Performance Review Committee is responsible for all board appointments to substantive council-controlled organisations.

About the new directors

Sir Michael Cullen entered Parliament in 1981 and was Finance Minister from 1999 to 2008 and Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark from 2002 to 2008. His achievements include the establishment of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund and the creation of KiwiSaver. He was deputy chair, and went on to become chair of New Zealand Post and a director of Kiwibank.

Mary-Jane Daly is Director of Cigna Insurance New Zealand Limited, a director of Kiwi Property Group Limited, Chair of the New Zealand Green Building Council, Deputy Chair of Airways Corporation and Deputy Chair of EQC.

Previously, Ms Daly served as Executive General Manager, and Chief Financial Officer at IAG New Zealand.

Before joining IAG, she spent four years with Fonterra as Group Treasurer and Risk Manager. She has also held positions at the Bank of New Zealand, National Australia Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank in London.

Kylie Clegg is deputy chair of WaitematÄ District Health Board, board member of Hockey New Zealand and chairs the New Zealand Hockey Foundation. She is a double Olympian and former New Zealand Olympic hockey captain.

Ms Clegg has a corporate legal background, having specialised in mergers and acquisitions across a range of industries. Her previous governance experience has been as a board member of the New Zealand Olympic Committee and the Halberg Disability Sports Foundation and as a board observer on Auckland Transport.