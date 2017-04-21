National Business Roadshow coming to Central Otago

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 12:18

Small Business Minister and Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean said she encouraged small business operators in the Central Otago area to attend the small business roadshow she was hosting in Cromwell next Wednesday (26 April).

"I see this as a great opportunity to catch up with business operators and get a feel for how they’re travelling, while proving them with details on the support and information that is available to them.

"Having this time together will not only allow me to further understand local issues, but it will also give me a chance to work with local business people and showcase the range of tools and assistance that’s on offer for them.

"Other very successful roadshows have already been held in Kaikoura, Blenheim and Wellington and I’m looking forward to catching up with some familiar faces and bringing these resources to businesses in my own electorate.

"These roadshows are all about ensuring small businesses operators have access to the information and support that they need to thrive.

"There’s no doubt that these are positive times, with favourable economic growth occurring in the Central Otago region.

"I encourage local business operators to come along to next week’s roadshow to ensure that they are making the most of the opportunities on offer."

The Taking Care of Business Roadshow is a government initiative to help small businesses work more effectively and efficiently. The inaugural roadshow was held in 2016 and was met with great reviews, Mrs Dean said.

The Central Otago Roadshow is on Wednesday April 26 at the Gate Hotel in Cromwell, from 7.30am-9.30am