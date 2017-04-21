BusinessNZ endorses better regulation

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 16:49

BusinessNZ endorses new standards for regulation-making announced today.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the Government’s new Regulatory Management Strategy should help address some red tape issues for business.

"BusinessNZ has consistently advocated for improvements in the way that laws and regulations are made.

"Poor regulation and overregulation cause undue compliance costs for business.

"The Regulatory Management Strategy will require stronger quality standards to be met during regulation-making, and will require more active review and stewardship of existing regulations by government agencies.

"This is a helpful step towards higher quality laws and regulations in New Zealand."