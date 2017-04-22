Emirates NZ pilot recruitment roadshow soon

Saturday, 22 April, 2017 - 12:46

Emirates, recognised this month as the Best Airline in the World in the inaugural TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, will be holding roadshows to recruit experienced and technically proficient commercial pilots in New Zealand to fly its growing network of international routes.

The roadshow offers a great opportunity for interested pilots to learn more about the recruitment process, and talk to Emirates’ staff about the benefits of being an Emirates pilot, living and working in Dubai.

Emirates now also offers pilots the option to join the airline’s dedicated Boeing 777 freighter pilot team. The freighter pilot contract offers a unique opportunity for pilots with a new 28 days on, 13 days off roster pattern. Pilots attending the roadshow can obtain more information on the new freighter pilot contract.

Details of the roadshow

Roadshow sessions will be held at 10am and 2pm at The Langham hotel in Auckland on April 28 and at the same times at the Chateau on the Park by Hilton in Christchurch on April 30. Pilots need to attend only one of the four sessions and prior registration is not required to participate.

Interested pilots who are unable to attend the roadshow can also make an online application at www.emirates.com/pilots

If shortlisted, Emirates offers candidates the possibility of completing their initial interview and ability assessment from the comfort of their homes. This can be done at any time of their convenience through an online selection process.

Being an Emirates pilot

Being an Emirates pilot offers an excellent opportunity to fly with a fast-growing, award-winning airline. Emirates pilots enjoy a competitive tax free salary, medical and dental insurance, annual leave and company accommodation, whilst living in one of the world’s leading cultural and business hubs - Dubai.

Emirates also operates one of the largest fleets in the industry with 259 aircraft, all of which are either Airbus A380 or Boeing 777 aircraft. With more than 200 aircraft on order, Emirates will continue to increase its fleet size and extend its network, which already stands at 155 destinations in 83 countries and six continents.

Emirates offers four A380 services to Dubai a day from Auckland - one of them nonstop - as well as a daily A380 service from Christchurch.

For further details about the recruitment process and eligibility requirements visit www.emirates.com/pilots.