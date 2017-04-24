Paula Earl-Peacock to step down as General Manager of HR

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 09:49

Chorus has today announced that Paula Earl-Peacock, its General Manager of HR, is to leave Chorus around the middle of 2017.

Ms Earl-Peacock is leaving for family reasons, following two and a half years in the role.

"I would like to thank Paula for her contribution and respect her decision to prioritise her family at this time," said Kate McKenzie, Chorus CEO.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Chorus," said Paula Earl-Peacock. "It has been a privilege to work with such a highly engaged team and for a company that genuinely puts its people at the centre of what it does."

Chorus will immediately commence recruitment for a replacement.