Bumper NZ cruise season draws to a close

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 11:56

The last ship of the 2016-17 cruise season will sail out of the Bay of Islands tomorrow (Anzac Day), marking the end of another very busy summer.

The Sirena is the last of 41 ships from 22 cruise lines to visit New Zealand this season, Cruise New Zealand Executive Officer Kevin O’Sullivan says.

"During this cruise season, those 41 ships have made 760 calls to 31 locations, with an expected benefit to the New Zealand economy of $490m spread across our regions," Mr O’Sullivan says.

"Cruise ships in our ports contribute to the vibrancy of New Zealand’s cities and have become very much a part of the scenery. Cruise New Zealand states that the numbers of guests enjoying New Zealand on a cruise will continue to increase in future seasons."

The 2017-18 season is expected to bring yet more economic benefits. The main 2017-18 season will start on 1 September when the Pacific Jewel visits Auckland.

New Zealand will enjoy a season with upward of 280,000 cruise ship passengers injecting more than $500m into the economy.