New livestock finance facility aims to address market gap

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 11:53

A new seasonal livestock finance facility is aiming to address a gap in the market for low cost and flexible borrowing.

Carrfields Stockline, which has just been launched nationwide, was set up in response to a need among farmers for a simple, transparent and tailor-made finance solution with no hidden costs, said Donald Baines, National Livestock Commercial Manager at Carrfields Livestock.

"Following conversations with our customers it was clear that many of the finance packages on offer across the market didn’t suit their needs. So we’ve developed a product that offers flexibility over when livestock can be sold and to whom."

Stockline is currently offered at an interest rate of 9%, with no establishment fees, management fees, drawdown fees or other costs and complications - making the facility highly competitive when compared with the total cost of added-fee products in the market, Baines said.

"Another key benefit is the fact that we’re not tying our customers in to supplying any particular market. Farmers have the flexibility to select where to sell their livestock as well as how long they wish to farm the stock for. This is one of the key differentiators of Stockline which we believe gives our product a real point of difference in the livestock seasonal finance market," he said.

Following a straightforward approval and set-up process, Stockline customers can take advantage of seasonal buying opportunities and purchase now, with repayment made when the stock is sold. Farmers may purchase sheep, cattle and dairy under the scheme.

"Working with Carrfields, farmers are dealing with people who understand farming and can sit down and go through the best options for them," said Baines. "We can tailor the product in different ways so each customer gets the finance package and the class of livestock that suits them."

Stockline key details:

Seasonal livestock finance

No repayments for up to 12 months

Repayment at sale of stock

100% finance available

For sheep, cattle and dairy

Interest calculated daily and charged monthly

Simple to set up and easy to use.