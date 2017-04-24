Three companies approved for linewide CRL systems tender

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 14:27

Three companies have been shortlisted to tender for linewide systems integration, testing and commissioning for the City Rail Link.

There were eight international expressions of interest for the work and three have been selected to move to the request for tender phase.

They are:

- John Holland NZ Ltd

- Laing O’Rourke Australia Construction Pty Ltd

- RCR Infrastructure (New Zealand) Ltd

CRL project director Chris Meale said it was great to see breadth of competition from credible companies showing interest in the contract seven (C7) work.

The three chosen will now have about three months to tender and following evaluation the successful company is likely to be appointed in the last quarter of this year. The first focus will be on design development for optimal value and efficiency.

The contract will be for the systems that include tracks, power systems, communications, controls, ventilation and signalling from Britomart, through the CRL and connecting to the western line at Mt Eden Station.