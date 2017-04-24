Three companies approved for linewide CRL systems tender

|
[ login or create an account ]
Three companies have been shortlisted to tender for linewide systems integration, testing and commissioning for the City Rail Link.
There were eight international expressions of interest for the work and three have been selected to move to the request for tender phase.
They are:
- John Holland NZ Ltd
- Laing O’Rourke Australia Construction Pty Ltd
- RCR Infrastructure (New Zealand) Ltd
CRL project director Chris Meale said it was great to see breadth of competition from credible companies showing interest in the contract seven (C7) work.
The three chosen will now have about three months to tender and following evaluation the successful company is likely to be appointed in the last quarter of this year. The first focus will be on design development for optimal value and efficiency.
The contract will be for the systems that include tracks, power systems, communications, controls, ventilation and signalling from Britomart, through the CRL and connecting to the western line at Mt Eden Station.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.