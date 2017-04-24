IDEA support staff to strike this Thursday

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 14:54

3000 IDEA services support and administration workers will strike for one hour on Thursday the 27th of April to protest the lack of progress in bargaining for a new collective agreement.

At the heart of the dispute is a call by the workers to strengthen job security and health and safety rights with IDEA, the operational arm of IHC.

Bargaining began in October last year and E tÅ« Industry Co-ordinator Alastair Duncan says the union has worked for seven months to try and persuade IDEA to respond to the concerns of its members and has had little response.

"Support staff spend their days enabling New Zealanders with intellectual disabilities to lead the best possible lives. In turn staff want IDEA to deliver the guaranteed and stable hours that enable the workforce to plan their own lives."

IDEA operates a process called ‘service reviews’ which can see working hours slashed, and staff forced to work anti-social shifts.

"IDEA is prone to cutting hours of its staff and is now going through a major restructure. Staff are right to be concerned about their jobs and the impact on the people they support. IDEA has a long serving and loyal workforce who do their best to support the service users. In turn staff expect IDEA to show them the same measure of support. Sadly, that is not happening."

Alastair Duncan says the workers were due a pay rise last October and last week’s news of a possible Equal Pay settlement has further focussed the lack of any pay offer from IDEA.

"We asked for a small down payment back in October and have had a resounding "no offer" ever since. The Equal Pay settlement will change lives but that is still months away and the needs are now."

"Staff see their action as moderate and restrained and are determined that service users, the people the support, are looked after during the action. We have given IDEA extensive notice of the action to minimise the impact on service users."

The strike will start at 8.30 am and last for one hour.