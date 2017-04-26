Tradies nailing ultimate road trip

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 09:45

A group of talented BCITO apprentices are halfway through an epic four week road trip across New Zealand.

The Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation kicked off the Not Your Average Tradie Road Trip on 10 April. The road trip showcases the building trade as a great career opportunity, while also making a difference to community organisations and charities across the country.

New Zealand’s construction and building sector desperately needs more recruits. The construction sector needs around 64,500 new people over the next five years to meet new growth and replace people who leave.

BCITO currently has about 10,500 apprentices in training, but needs thousands more each year to meet demand.

During the road trip the tradies will complete 30 jobs in 30 days. The team has successfully made it through Auckland, Tauranga and New Plymouth and completed 10 of the jobs. Today the tradies are arriving in Wanaka and will head back up to Auckland on May 2.

The tradies are carrying out work at a number of locations including dedicated spaces for at-risk youth, a health and social services provider, a surf club and schools.