Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 10:01

‘The most powerful way to reduce poverty is to give women access to income.’

That’s the motivation behind Awamaki, a Women’s Cooperative Programme run for Andean women in Peru. It helps women start and run their own business - creating artisan products from alpaca wool.

Otago Polytechnic alumna and former photography lecturer, Emily Hlavac Green, is about to fly to Peru with ‘Photographers Without Boarders’. Her aim is to document the whole process that Awamaki supports, from shearing to spinning, to weaving and finally selling. In doing so, she hopes to promote the skilled work of the Andean women.

"They’re building a support system that harbours both creativity and business which I can identify with as a woman pursuing creative projects."

She wants to use her creative skillset to fight for a cause she believes in.

"By using my camera as a tool to relay their work to the world, I hope to help Awamaki reach a wider global market and grow their creative business. In turn, helping them educate and inspire people to be mindful of the origins of what they buy."

Emily says Awamaki is educating and empowering Andean women in unique and hands-on artisan practices while strengthening a whole community.

"Living in New York City I’m feeling, more than ever, the global impact of consumerism and the significance of supporting small ethical businesses".