Inland Revenue accepts mobile calls to all 0800 numbers

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 10:58

Customer Services General Manager Patrick Crawford says the lack of this option in the past has been a common frustration among businesses and individuals who no longer use the traditional landline.

"Inland Revenue is currently simplifying the tax system with more focus on the customer, and this is another step in that direction," Mr Crawford says.

"This small change will make a big difference in the way, and ease with which, we communicate with businesses and individuals."

Customers will also be able to use Inland Revenue’s call-back system to get a call on their mobile phone at times when the contact centre is busy.

"Inland Revenue runs one of the busiest contact centres in the country with around 13,000 calls every week day. The call-back service is convenient for those who can’t wait on hold."