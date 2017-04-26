Nanogirl Labs and Toyota to give Kiwis a glimpse of the future

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 10:48

Dr Michelle Dickinson (MNZM) and Nanogirl Labs are set to give Kiwis a glimpse of the future through a relationship with Toyota New Zealand.

Dr Dickinson - a scientist, teacher, adventurer, commentator and the founder of Nanogirl Labs, is Toyota’s newest ambassador.

The partnership will see Michelle present regular online and social media updates on local and global innovations.

"We are delighted to be advocates for Toyota. We work hard to engage New Zealanders around innovation, and the way our lives will change as technology evolves. Toyota is a company that’s at the cutting edge of innovation - not just in the motoring industry - and also a company with a deep connection to Kiwis. We’re really excited about our partnership." Says Dickinson.

"At Nanogirl Labs, we follow - and help to create - the very latest advances in science and technology. Through this partnership we now have an even greater opportunity to share this with people here in New Zealand."

Dr Dickinson could be talking about Toyota’s artificially intelligent (AI) i-robots, progress with self-driving cars, or innovations in the connectivity of vehicles for the future.

"Michelle - often known as Nanogirl - has earned a well-deserved reputation for making technology and science fun and easy to understand for all ages," said Andrew Davis, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Marketing.

"She’s a science superhero with a remarkable knack for engaging with ordinary people on the wonders of science."

"Toyota will work with Michelle to announce and explain innovations and new technology both in our vehicles currently and in the future. It is an exciting time for our industry and technical developments are becoming more and more complex, so it will be great to be able to work with Michelle to make these innovations a lot easier to understand."

This fits with Nanogirl Labs’ desire to show the world that science doesn’t have to happen in a classroom at school, or be difficult and confusing; it is everywhere, is exciting and will shape the future.

Keep an eye out in the media and through Toyota’s channels below for Nanogirl’s take on global and local scientific innovations, and on the road for her in her new Toyota C-HR.