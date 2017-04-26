Air New Zealand has #1 reputation on both sides of the Tasman

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 11:30

Air New Zealand has taken out the number one spot in AMR’s 2017 Corporate Reputation Index in both Australia and New Zealand. This is the first time in the airline’s history the airline has been named as the most reputable company in Australia and the second year in a row the company has taken out the top position in New Zealand.

In Australia, Air New Zealand has moved from sixth place in 2016 to take the number one spot ahead of Australia’s own national carriers Qantas and Virgin Australia which indexed in fifth and 16th place respectively and other big corporates such as Toyota, Apple Australia, Myer and Woolworths. In New Zealand, Air New Zealand topped companies such as Toyota, ASB and The Warehouse.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says it’s fantastic Air New Zealand not only has the number one reputation in New Zealand but has taken out the top spot in Australia for the first time.

"The results are testament to all the hard work of Air New Zealand staff who over the past decade have helped build an enviable reputation for the airline globally by delivering our uniquely Kiwi award-winning experience.

"Despite being a relatively small airline in global terms, Air New Zealand continues to punch above its weight by taking great ideas and turning these into world leading product and service offerings that enhance the customer experience.

"In Australia this includes the likes of our ‘Better Way to Fly’ campaign featuring well known Australian actor Bryan Brown as the voice of Dave the Goose encouraging Australians to choose Air New Zealand for travel to North and South America and our 2015 safety video ‘Surfing Safari’ which starred the Australian surfing legend Mick Fanning.

"It’s clear Australians love the Air New Zealand products and services and we’re thrilled to be held in such high regard on both sides of the Tasman."