Household Labour Force Survey shows estimated working-age population

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 11:32

This table provides the working-age population estimate of the usually resident, non-institutionalised, civilian population of New Zealand aged 15 years and over. This estimate is the benchmark figure for the number of people in the labour market each quarter - results from the Household Labour Force Survey are then summed to this figure. The table can be viewed at:

http://www.stats.govt.nz/browse_for_stats/income-and-work/employment_and_unemployment/HouseholdLabourForceSurveyEstimatedWorkAgePopulation_HOTPMar17qtr.aspx