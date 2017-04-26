New generation of amphibian vehicle makes NZ debut

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 12:46

The new 2017 Gibbs Terraquad will be presented to the public at the MTA100 Car Show of the Centenary celebration in Wellington, together with the ground-breaking Gibbs high-speed amphibian vehicles, the Aquada, Quadski and Quadski XL.

The MTA100 Car Show of the Century, at the TSB Stadium on the last weekend of April, celebrates New Zealand’s greatest automotive innovations and innovators, as well as the latest vehicles and concept models, including the Terraquad.

The 2017 Gibbs Terraquad is the fifth prototype of the amphibian four-wheeler since it was first developed at the company’s factory in Mt Wellington, Auckland. The latest model continues the amphibian’s development as a hard-working and fast vehicle on land and water, with a unique movable steering design to optimise stability (see performance and technical data below).

Centre stage at the launch event this Friday will be the Aquada, in which Virgin Group owner Richard Branson set a new record in 2014 for crossing the English Channel, cutting four hours and 20 minutes off the old mark of six hours.

Of the MTA100, founder Alan Gibbs says New Zealanders’ contribution to the development of auto technology is not as well-known as it should be.

The event was a timely reminder of the proud history of Kiwis on the world automotive stage, including such vehicles as the World’s Fastest Indian, Britten’s motorcycle and the McLaren Formula 1, says Gibbs.

"They’re putting my Aquada on the same stage as those iconic vehicles and I’m proud to share that stage," says Gibbs. "To be part of a significant progression in amphibian engineering and design is a source of great pride for me and all the people involved in making the Aquada a piece of automotive engineering."

Of particular interest to automotive historians will be the prototype for New Zealand’s first car developed for domestic production in New Zealand, the 1967 Anziel Nova. Its genesis lies in the strict import restrictions of the time, prompting Gibbs and his brother Ian to commission a design from the UK Reliant motor company for a 1500cc four-cylinder saloon, which would be built in New Zealand.

The prototype Anziel Nova was displayed to the public and Government officials and the plan was to manufacture 3,000 vehicles a year. But Government foreign exchange restrictions, the denial of necessary import licences, limits on the number of cars to be made and the fraught politics of the time meant by 1970 the plan for New Zealand’s first car had to be abandoned.

This prototype is the only Anziel Nova in existence.

Gibbs says he continues vehicle development in New Zealand and the new generation Terraquad was creating significant interest from several different companies and organisations around the world as the company seeks partners to license the technology.