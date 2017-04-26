Minister announces transport sector board appointments

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 12:48

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has today announced appointments and reappointments to the Boards of Maritime New Zealand (MNZ), the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Mr Bridges has reappointed Peter Cowper to the Board of MNZ. He has been a member since May 2011.

"Mr Cowper’s reappointment will provide Board continuity, as he continues to contribute his extensive commercial and leadership skills," Mr Bridges says.

MNZ is a Crown entity whose primary function is to ensure the safety, security and environmental protection of New Zealand’s coastal and inland waterways. Its Board has five members.

Mr Bridges has also appointed two new members to the Board of the NZTA - former Mayor of Queenstown, Vanessa van Uden and professional director Mark Darrow.

"Ms van Uden brings a new perspective, along with her local government experience.

"Mr Darrow has wide-ranging governance experience, and Chairs the Audit and Risk Committee for the Counties Manukau District Health Board. His appointment brings extensive transport knowledge and an injection of fresh energy to the NZTA’s Board," Mr Bridges says.

In addition, Mr Bridges has reappointed Adrienne Young-Cooper who has been a member of the NZTA Board since August 2011, and is a member of its Investment and Operations Committee. Ms Young-Cooper’s reappointment provides continuity, as well as strong governance.

NZTA is a Crown entity whose primary role is to contribute to an effective, efficient, and safe land transport system in the public interest. Its Board has eight members.

Mr Bridges has appointed experienced lawyer, Anna Adams and reappointed Grant Lilly, to the Board of the CAA.

"Ms Adams brings experience in public law and regulatory systems. She is also the Board Chair of law firm, Meredith Connell. Her appointment will provide a new perspective for the CAA," Mr Bridges says.

Mr Lilly has a strong aviation background after 40 years’ experience in the aviation sector. His reappointment will provide continuity to the Board. He has been on the CAA Board since 2011.

The CAA is a Crown entity whose primary function is to regulate and promote an integrated, safe, responsive and sustainable civil aviation system. The CAA Board has five members.