NSW’s best start-ups showcased at CeBIT Australia

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 15:47

The NSW Government has selected 12 of the state’s most ground-breaking start-up companies to exhibit alongside 100 other emerging firms at CeBIT Australia at Sydney’s International Convention Centre from 23-25 May.

CeBIT Australia, with its official partner the NSW Government, has created an innovation hub on the exhibition floor aptly named ‘The StartUp Zone’, and there will also be a StartUp conference and PitchFest competition.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Small Business, John Barilaro said CeBIT Australia, Asia Pacific’s largest business technology event, will showcase NSW and Australia’s best technology innovations.

"The NSW Government is very pleased to be the Official Partner of CeBIT Australia 2017 which is the country’s leading business technology event bringing together established industry leaders through to the latest start-ups.

"NSW is Australia’s ICT and start-up capital and home to 41% of the nation’s start-up founders and 42% of its support network. CeBIT will be a great opportunity to promote the best and brightest of our industry as well as Jobs for NSW’s support for the start-up sector," Mr Barilaro said.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend across three days of CeBIT Australia which will feature over 350 exhibitors, 13 zones, over 170 speakers and eight conferences on topics from big data and analytics through to cloud and mobility, and strategic panel discussions on the future of business and ICT.

The NSW Government will showcase 12 of the state’s most exciting start-up businesses in The StartUp Zone.

They include regional companies like Obelisk Systems, based in Maitland which is building hardware to make scientific experiments in space easier and also educate our next generation of students on STEM skills.

Wollongong’s The Safety Compass, has developed an app that uses augmented reality technology to identify workplace safety hazards to protect workers and reduce business incidents and insurance premiums.

The Safety Compass founder Adam Poole said: "It’s a privilege to be recognised by the NSW Government and given a spot to exhibit at CeBIT StartUp. This is an unparalleled opportunity to showcase how the technology works and the potential for future applications. It’s a game changer for a business like ours."

Harvey Stockbridge, Managing Director of Hannover Fairs Australia, organisers of CeBIT Australia, said: "NSW continues to attract, support and accelerate pioneering start-up companies that are transforming every sector from finance and healthcare to education and transport. CeBIT Australia provides a prominent launchpad for accelerating start-ups to learn from leaders in the industry, showcase their innovations and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs."

NSW START-UP COMPANIES TO BE FEATURED AT CEBIT AUSTRALIA 2017

The Safety Compass: a real time workplace safety app using augmented reality technology to identify safety issues, designed for frontline workers www.thesafetycompass.com.au

Spot Parking: a female co-founded tech start-up that aims to revolutionise the way smart cities manage their parking assets, and how customers find a parking spot, through real-time information on street and paid parking www.spotparking.com.au

Niftie: a premium transport start-up which builds and manages, convenient and fast transport services, improving commuter experiences for everyone www.niftiecommute.com

WipeHero: transforming the carwash experience, WipeHero brings the carwash to customers using an innovative waterless washing technology that is biodegradable and food graded, allowing it to wash vehicles without a drop of water www.wipehero.com

Obelisk Systems: an aerospace and education start-up focusing on the development of CubeSat hardware and custom solutions for the Australian space industry. It recently launched StarLAB, a comprehensive STEM education hardware package www.obelisksystems.com

Infocare: Australia's first care comparison website, InfoCare provides extensive information on home care, disability and allied health providers throughout Australia www.infocare.com.au

Arludo: a library of educational games for teachers to engage students in STEM topics. Through the games, teachers can access a powerful tool that provides insight into how students are thinking and which students are struggling with different topics www.arludo.com

Perx: an engaging rewards platform which motivates people to engage with their health daily, by motivating people with chronic conditions to take their medication as prescribed using gamified incentives delivered via a mobile app www.perxapp.com.au

Dermaspec: transforming skin cancer diagnosis, Dermaspec provides a high-quality, colour calibrated low-cost camera for dermatoscopic imaging of pigmented skin lesions at a modest cost

UpSpot: an online marketplace to connect digital professionals to project or "gig" based opportunities with startups and companies www.upspot.com.au

Zipline Cloud: a simple but powerful application and service that is straightforward to learn, easy to implement and trouble free to maintain allowing businesses to communicate easier with clients www.ziplinecloud.com

BoB: a business operations platform and performance optimisation service for sole traders and small businesses www.bookonbob.com.au