Vodafone takes steps to help staff impacted by family violence

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 09:36

From today, any of Vodafone’s 3,000 workers affected by family violence will be eligible for a range of practical support, including up to 10 additional days of paid leave per year.

Vodafone CEO Russell Stanners said the leave will enable team members’ the necessary time away from work to get help without financial consequence.

"We know that the impact of family violence is not isolated to the home, nor does it discriminate based on gender, age, education or social status. Family violence affects us all, and workplaces have a huge role to play in addressing this issue," Russell said.

Vodafone has spent the past year working with the Human Rights Commission, Women’s Refuge, The Warehouse Group, ANZ, and other businesses to understand the wider impact of family violence.

Vodafone’s policy will encompass leave for those directly impacted by family violence, as well as those supporting victims.

"These measures may help save lives. It will make it easier for people to leave violent relationships, and stay in employment. It will also keep victims safe at work from their abusers.

"As well as specialised leave we will offer the ability to change patterns of work - whether that’s hours, location or duties. We can change phone numbers, email, and offer flexible working," Russell added.

Vodafone’s Human Resources Director Antony Welton said it’s a fantastic step for an important policy, with one in three New Zealand women experiencing physical or sexual abuse from a partner in their lifetime.

"The workplace can be one of the only safe places that victims of family violence can access support and information. We believe it is vital for our business to be equipped and ready to help.

"Businesses have an important role to play in shaping the society we all want to live in. Vodafone is proud to join the movement to help eliminate violence in New Zealand," Antony added.