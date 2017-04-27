Deloitte helps enterprises transform with digital core

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 10:04

Deloitte recently announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand its cloud capabilities by forming an AWS cloud practice, drawing on 2,500 practitioners globally.

The joint practice will assist businesses change the way they work across their entire organisations, including digital core enterprise applications such as SAP, analytics solutions, and front and back-office systems.

This collaboration sees Deloitte New Zealand extend its current AWS capabilities to deliver innovative solutions that go beyond a "lift-and-shift" of infrastructure, and assist their clients to take full advantage of the cloud.

Deliotte Consulting Managing Partner Cobus Scholtz says the collaboration is about more than just technology.

"It allows us to assist our clients from cloud strategy, to procurement, to considering the effects of cloud on their workforce. And our SAP customers can take advantage of our SAP AWS capability to accelerate their core transformation," said Mr Scholtz.

Amazon Web Services New Zealand Country Manager Tim Dacombe-Bird adds, "AWS customers in New Zealand are driving down the cost of managing IT, but more importantly are becoming more agile and creating new business models by using AWS.

We expect the collaboration with Deloitte should support the ability of our New Zealand customers to use mission critical applications on AWS."

Deloitte believes that cloud is about more than swapping one data centre for another. It’s about leveraging the advantages of cloud to their fullest, to improve technology capability and increase agility. The key facets of this are elasticity, scalability, automation, and global reach. Deloitte aims to provide a service that maximises these advantages, and moves their clients away from the slow and costly infrastructure issues of the past.

Deloitte and AWS will use SAP S/4HANA, SAP BW/4HANA and the SAP HANA platform to speed up clients’ ability to digitally transform and achieve powerful outcomes based on insights.

Potential benefits for business include:

- Accelerated digital core transformations through SAP S/4HANA and SAP BW/4HANA, leveraging AWS’s global scale and advanced capabilities and services, such as memory-optimized X1 instances.

- Gaining an insight-driven advantage through use of industry-specific and pre-configured analytical solutions built by Deloitte and powered by SAP HANA and AWS.

- Migrating enterprise applications and their data to a scalable and cost-effective AWS environment, removing the need to own and manage the underlying technology infrastructure.

Deloitte’s experience and services, combined with SAP’s powerful data management solutions and the scale and flexibility of the AWS Cloud will be an invaluable combination for enterprises looking to become more agile, create new efficiencies and grow their businesses.

Contact Energy CIO Hanno Schupp explains how well this has worked for them.

"When Contact wanted to migrate our SAP workloads to AWS, we needed a partner with a deep understanding of both SAP and AWS. Deloitte delivered on both fronts and were key to the success of this project. We expected our move from a legacy data centre to SAP HANA database hosted in AWS to deliver faster response times and easier integration with the analytics and visualisation tools our business enjoys using, and it delivered on this. But what exceeded our expectations was that fact that the new solution was much cheaper to run too, even when factoring in additional licensing costs," says Mr Schupp.

SAP’s president, data and data management business Greg McStravick says the collaboration with Deloitte and AWS offers an opportunity to extend the vision of streamlined business to more organisations.

"We are delighted to see that Deloitte and AWS are collaborating to help accelerate delivery and operations of our clients’ SAP HANA-based solutions," said Mr McStravick.

"SAP HANA brings a modern approach to data management, allowing clients to transform their businesses for next-generation industry-specific solutions. Deloitte’s work with AWS will further enable our mutual clients to drive innovation and ultimately run simple," he adds.

Cobus Scholtz expands on the innovation theme saying their New Zealand AWS team brings an approach based on well planned cloud migrations and cloud-based innovation that includes a strong focus on automation to speed up delivery.

"It’s incredible to think that we can now create a full AWS architecture in a few minutes - something that used to take days if not weeks. We’re aiming to be the AWS services provider that organisations turn to when they want to move fast with quality and precision" concludes Mr Scholtz.