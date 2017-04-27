Budget Car Rental New Zealand awarded gold in survey

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 10:13

Budget Car Rental New Zealand has been awarded gold in this years Readers Digest Quality Service Award survey. This is the second consecutive year Budget has been awarded gold for their outstanding customer service.

The survey, completed by 1,500 New Zealanders, named Budget Car Rental as the category winner for Car Rental Companies citing their superb customer service. The Awards were announced 27 March 2017.

Budget New Zealand Managing Director, Kathryn ONeil says; This win reinforces our core brand values of putting our customers first. Im absolutely delighted but not at all surprised that our team have taken this home for the second year. We will be aiming for a trifecta over the next 12 months!

Readers Digest, Managing Editor, Louise Waterson said of Budgets win; This is one of the most coveted awards within our survey and Budget winning two years in a row really cements their position as a leader when it comes to delivering quality service to their customers.

Budget Car Rental have 40 locations throughout New Zealand.

Category winners and full details of the survey results can also be viewed at http://www.qualityservice.co.nz/