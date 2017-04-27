New Zealand Mint signs $60million export agreement with China

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 10:42

New Zealand Mint is set to continue its international growth with the signing of an agreement yesterday with their Chinese Partner, China Today International, which looks set to deliver the Auckland-based Minter $60 million export sales over next three years.

This comes off the back of their recent success at the New Zealand International Business Awards where New Zealand Mint won the award for Excellence in Marketing and were finalists in four other categories.

The deal will see New Zealand Mint work with CTI to produce ranges of silver collectible coins featuring international themes or topics suited to the Chinese market.

Mr Liu, the Chairman of China Today International, who travelled to sign the agreement in Auckland yesterday commented that CTI was excited to have secured the exclusive distribution rights in China for a company that was as well respected and internationally recognised for innovation as New Zealand Mint.

"To get the opportunity to work with a strong and reputable distribution partner on this scale is a great opportunity to showcase New Zealand Mint and its product in China," says New Zealand Mint chief executive Simon Harding.

Harding said that up until now 90 per cent of New Zealand Mint’s collectible coin markets were offshore - mainly USA, Canada and Europe.

"New Zealand Mint’s global partnering with some of the world’s premier brands, our expertise in design and flair for the development of attractive packaging has seen our business continue to go from strength to strength," Harding says, "We will see the first coins from this collaboration hit the market in late May."