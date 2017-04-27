Emirates ups NZ-Spain A380 links

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 11:05

New Zealand travellers will be able to fly A380 all the way on all services to and from Madrid from September, with Emirates upgrading its second daily Madrid flight to the flagship double-decker aircraft.

In addition to the existing double daily A380 service to Barcelona, the airline will operate a double daily A380 service to Madrid with an A380 in place of the current Boeing 777-300ER on the second Madrid service, significantly boosting seat capacity from Dubai to Spain. This change enables more A380 to A380 direct connections at Dubai to and from key business and leisure destinations, including Auckland and Christchurch.

Commencing September 1, Emirates flights EK143/144 will be operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft in a three-class configuration with 14 Private Suites in First Class, 76 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 399 comfortable seats in Economy Class. Passengers in all classes will enjoy access to Wi-Fi and over 2,500 channels of films, TV shows, music and games, with an impressive selection in Spanish, through ice Digital Widescreen, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system. They will also experience the famed hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew, with Spanish speakers on all flights to and from Spain, as well as fine wines and regionally inspired cuisine prepared using the finest ingredients.

Emirates’ flight EK143 departs from Dubai International Airport at 14:30hrs and arrives in Madrid at 20:20hrs. The outbound flight, EK144, departs from Madrid at 22:05hrs and arrives in Dubai at 07:15hrs the following day. All of Emirates’ five daily A380 services to and from Dubai connect with the services to Spain.

The airline currently operates two daily services between Dubai and Madrid, as well as a double daily A380 service between Barcelona and Dubai. From the airport, Emirates also enables seamless rail connections from Barcelona and Madrid to 25 cities across Spain through its partnership with Renfe rail.

The links between Madrid and Emirates extend far beyond the airline’s double daily service. Emirates has been a proud sponsor of Real Madrid since 2011.

Earlier this month, Emirates was recognised as the ‘Best Airline in the World’ at the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for airlines. The award was based on thousands of reviews Emirates received from the TripAdvisor community over the past 12 months. Emirates was the most positively reviewed airline in the industry over that period of time.