Farmers must stand stock prior to transport - RTF

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 14:29

The closure of the Manawatu Gorge and the necessity for transport operators to use the alternative route over Saddle Road has once again highlighted the need for farmers to stand stock prior to transport, says Road Transport Forum Chief Executive Ken Shirley.

"With it being a busy time of year for stock transport, especially dairy stock, farmers need to be mindful that they have a responsibility to help minimise the amount of effluent that ends up on our roads," says Shirley.

"Animal welfare guidelines recommend standing stock off green feed for at least four hours before transportation. This is particularly important for stock that are to be carried over the Saddle Road route, which is especially windy and steep."

Unfortunately, the situation is not helped as stock transport operators are unable to utilise the Woodville Stock Effluent Dump due to carriageway constraints and the difficult access conditions.

"The fact that there are no other nearby facilities highlights the need for more stock effluent dumping sites in the region."

"Transporters are therefore in a difficult position until the Manawatu Gorge reopens. Dealing with excessive effluent is a costly and time consuming problem that is largely out of their control."

"All we can do is ask farmers to follow the animal welfare guidelines and stand their stock for at least four hours. This simple practice will make the use of Saddle Road and other steep rural routes far more pleasant for everyone," says Shirley.