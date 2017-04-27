Dollar eases, wool market follows

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 14:29

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s CEO, Mr John Dawson reports that the 6,150 bales on offer from the North Island saw an 70 percent clearance with slightly easier levels compared to the last comparable North Island auction.

The weaker New Zealand dollar against most of the traded currencies saw the weighted indicator come down 1.95 percent compared to the last sale on 20th April.

Mr Dawson advises that the recent high season wool flows have taken pressure off sourcing wool with immediate scouring and greasy shipping requirements well covered. Fine crossbred fleece and shears were firm to 3 percent cheaper.

Coarse crossbred fleece was firm, with coarse crossbred shears easing 1 to 5 percent Fine First Lambs were firm with coarser types 1 to 3 percent cheaper.

Good style oddments eased 2% with poorer styles dropping 2 to 4%

Next sale on 04th May comprises approximately 7,600 bales from the South Island.