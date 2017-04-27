Celebrate Sauvignon Blanc Day on 5 May

|
International Sauvignon Blanc Day is fast approaching, taking place on 5 May 2017. New Zealand Winegrowers is driving a social media campaign to raise awareness of the day and encourage consumers to celebrate the country’s flagship wine.
New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is a $1.3 billion dollar export earner, massively contributing to the success of New Zealand wine overseas, said Chris Yorke, Global Marketing Director at New Zealand Winegrowers.
"If you’re a Sauvignon Blanc fanatic, then we encourage you to join the online conversation and post video clips, photographs and messages that salute New Zealand’s most well-known wine."
"We think New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is a success story worth celebrating, so on May 5 raise a glass to the wine that put New Zealand on the map."
Follow the activity on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtags #SauvBlanc and #nzwine.
