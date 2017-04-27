ATT launches ATT Apprenticeship Scholarships

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 14:46

ATT has launched a scholarship programme to help young Kiwis get qualification in the trades. Using its pioneering managed-apprenticeship model, ATT is the largest single employer of plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying apprentices in New Zealand and now also operates in the electrical sector.

The ATT Apprenticeship Scholarships offers varying levels of assistance for prospective apprentices who may struggle to pay the fee. As well, the ATT Apprenticeship Scholarship can provide ongoing support for those apprentices who need additional financial help. All scholarship assistance will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Up to 30 scholarships are available each year for applicants from all over New Zealand. Applications are now open.

ATT’s Chief Executive Gray Paterson says, "We are proud to establish the ATT Apprenticeship Scholarships to give a hand up to prospective apprentices who are not in a position to pay. As we know, this country is in great need of building sector apprentices, and ATT wants to do its bit to help encourage young people to get a trade.

"ATT has always had successful applicants who fit the criteria as prospective apprentices, pass the required numeracy and literacy tests, and who are keen to get a trade. But for some, the stumbling block has been an inability to pay as their families are struggling financially. By offering the ATT Apprenticeship Scholarships, it means we can help these young people fulfil their dreams of becoming a tradie."

ATT was the first organisation in New Zealand to establish the managed-apprenticeship model that has ATT recruiting, employing and placing apprentices with host businesses. With almost 200 businesses throughout New Zealand using the ATT model, ATT recently announced its apprenticeship numbers had hit a record high with 361 apprentices working for the organisation in 2017. "The managed-apprenticeship model removes all the administration hassle to trade businesses of employing an apprentice. Not only does ATT handle the details of paying the apprentice’s wages including their ACC, KiwiSaver and monitoring their holiday and sick pay, but also ensures the apprentice is fully conversed in health and safety matters. All new apprentices complete their Site Safe Passport and they also attend courses covering workplace first aid, and confined space hazards and fall arrest - depending on the particular trade. We also provide our apprentices with a full set of personal protection equipment," explains Mr Paterson.

Apprentices are visited regularly during their apprenticeship by an ATT Area Manager; each apprentice is mentored and managed over their three or four year apprenticeship. Gray Paterson says ATT is delighted to offer the new ATT Apprenticeship Scholarships. "We are proud that the scholarships will help many young people who may not, until now, have been able to fulfil their dream to learn a trade. Now, ATT can give them a hand up."

Applications for the ATT Apprenticeship Scholarships are now open for 2017.