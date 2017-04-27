Priority on infrastructure that supports growth - BusinessNZ

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 15:14

BusinessNZ has welcomed the new spend of $11 billion on infrastructure supporting growth.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says in key areas, including Kaikoura and Auckland, there is a need for priority spending on road and rail.

"Deficient and congested roading have a direct impact on business productivity, so additional investment in transport infrastructure is welcome.

"Also encouraging is the Government’s intention to use public-private partnerships and joint ventures in building appropriate infrastructure.

"The challenge of Auckland’s infrastructure demands a creative approach that can be better achieved by public-private partnership."