Priority on infrastructure that supports growth - BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ has welcomed the new spend of $11 billion on infrastructure supporting growth.
Chief Executive Kirk Hope says in key areas, including Kaikoura and Auckland, there is a need for priority spending on road and rail.
"Deficient and congested roading have a direct impact on business productivity, so additional investment in transport infrastructure is welcome.
"Also encouraging is the Government’s intention to use public-private partnerships and joint ventures in building appropriate infrastructure.
"The challenge of Auckland’s infrastructure demands a creative approach that can be better achieved by public-private partnership."
