Submissions open for 2017 NZ Insurance Industry Awards

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 19:49

Submissions are now open for the sixth New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards, hosted by the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF).

The Awards are an annual celebration that acknowledges the accomplishments of individuals and businesses in the New Zealand insurance industry.

Sixteen categories are open to enter, including two new categories for 2017: Insurance Learning Program of the Year and Underwriting Agency of the Year.

"There are so many businesses and individuals in New Zealand insurance who deserve recognition for their outstanding achievements," said Prue Willsford, CEO of ANZIIF.

"It is important that we take the time to reflect on what we’ve achieved at an individual, organisational and industry level with the hope that this reflection will drive innovation and stimulate ideas to propel our industry into the future," Willsford said.

The 2017 Awards categories are as follows:

- Small - Medium Broking Company of the Year - Large Broking Company of the Year - Underwriting Agency of the Year - Direct General Insurance Company of the Year - Intermediated Insurance Company of the Year - Life Insurance Company of the Year - Innovation of the Year - Service Provider to the Insurance Industry

- Professional Services Firm of the Year - Insurance Learning Program of the Year - Young Insurance Professionals Employer of the Year - Women’s Employer of the Year - Young Insurance Professional of the Year - Broking Professional of the Year - Insurance Leader of the Year - ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award

Submissions close Friday 7 July 2017. A guide to submission and further information is available at anziif.com/nzawards