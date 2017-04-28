INNO Capital pledges support for Parker vs Cojanu fight

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 11:25

Auckland headquartered non-bank financiers INNO Capital have pledged support to Duco Events, organisers of the WBO Heavyweight Championship Title fight between New Zealand’s own Joseph Parker and Romanian Razvan Cojanu on Saturday May 6th at the Vodafone Events Centre.

"Timing is everything in sponsorship. As it happens we had been in discussions with Duco Events for some weeks and were just about to sign on the dotted line to sponsor the Parker Vs Fury fight. Then came the news of Hughie Fury’s decision not to come to New Zealand and speculation grew as to whether there would be a viable contender or even a fight at all." said John Chow, Director, INNO Capital.

Had they considered withdrawing support?

"There were many reasons for us to consider withdrawing our support but we worked through our concerns with promoters Duco Events and are delighted to pledge our sponsorship support of the Parker Cojanu fight."

"Changing the venue is probably a very smart decision on the part of Duco Events. There would be nothing worse that lower than expected spectator numbers and what appears to be a somewhat empty arena especially when it’s a televised fight with an international audience of 150 million households. By having a smaller capacity the Vodafone Events Centre should be able to create the right atmosphere for the fight and a great spectator event. We will most certainly be there in force inviting our key contacts for some corporate hospitality ringside." added Chow.

Tickets are still available for the fight at www.ticketmaster.co.nz