Building consents top $2 billion for the first time - Stats NZ

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 11:31

Building consents reached a record $2 billion in March 2017, boosted by new homes and several big non-residential projects, Stats NZ said today. This was up 37 percent compared with March 2016.

The $2 billion of planned building work comprised:

- $1.2 billion for new homes and residential alterations

- $837 million for offices, hotels, hospitals, shops, and other non-residential buildings.

All three values were record highs, however, these values are not adjusted for inflation.

Home consents down slightly following February surge.

In March 2017, the seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented fell 1.8 percent from February, when the number surged 17 percent.

In actual terms, a total of 2,779 new homes were consented, up 20 percent compared with March 2016.

Over the 12 months to March, 30,626 new homes were consented, up 10 percent from the previous March year. This included 10,199 new homes in Auckland.

Non-residential consents hit $837 million.

The value of non-residential consents in March was $837 million (up $377 million from March 2016).

"A consent for the Park Hyatt Hotel in Auckland helped boost the value of non-residential consents to its highest-ever level," business indicators senior manager Neil Kelly said. "This month’s spike in commercial consents shows there’s still quite a bit of building work in the pipeline."

The $837 million of planned non-residential building work included:

- $191 million for offices, administation, and public transport buildings (up $92 million from March 2016)

- $167 million for hotels, motels, and other short-term accommodation (up $141 million)

- $104 million for hospitals, nursing homes, and other health buildings (up $68 million)

- $102 million for shops, restaurants, and bars (up $61 million).