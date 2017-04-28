Business Recovery Grants for quake-affected businesses

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 13:15

Minister for Economic Development Simon Bridges has announced that the Business Recovery Grants programme for quake-affected businesses will be launched on 1 May.

The new one-million dollar grant programme will be available to eligible business in KaikÅura, Hurunui and Marlborough.

"It’s been six-months since the devastating earthquake hit Marlborough and North Canterbury. Some areas have returned to relative normality, but for others it’s going to take time to repair roads to bring back traffic, and customers," Mr Bridges says.

"Businesses throughout the area have made good use of the Government’s Earthquake Support Subsidy, with more than $17 million dollars distributed to businesses. However, with fewer businesses accessing the support, it’s time to move to the next stage.

"The new Business Recovery Grants Programme is intended to support local businesses until State Highway One reopens," Mr Bridges says.

To be eligible for the grant the business:

- must be located along SH1 from Seddon to Cheviot, on SH70 between Lyford and Culverden, and in the KaikÅura District

- has suffered a significant income drop caused by the 14 November 2016 earthquakes

- was viable before the earthquakes and has the potential to successfully recover

- has no other efficient options available, including insurance

- must provide a significant source of income to the business owner

- must pay staff at least minimum wage

- is not a charity, property developer or investor.

Grants assessors have been appointed to review applications and make recommendations to the independent three-member panel.

The Panel will be made up of former member of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Advisory Board Peter Townsend, Chief Executive of the RÄtÄ Foundation Louise Edwards and Chancellor of Canterbury University John Wood.

"The Government is committed to helping businesses get back on their feet and to rebuilding the local economy. The Earthquake Support Subsidy has helped many businesses in the six months following the earthquake, and I’m confident this programme will help more businesses to get through this tough time," says Mr Bridges.

Businesses interested in applying for the Grant can go to their local Council website to find out more.