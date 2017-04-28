Civil Infrastructure industry welcomes Government funding boost

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 14:26

The Government's recently announced $11 billion investment into infrastructure over the coming years has been welcomed by the industry.

Brian Warren, President, Civil Contractors New Zealand (CCNZ) says that the sector has the capacity and availability to undertake the increased work that will result from the increased Government investment.

"This is helped by having a formalised Civil Trades Certification that assists Government and local councils to recognise the contractors that are skilled and competent to undertake the work when awarding construction contracts."

Brian adds, "The industry has an ageing workforce with 37% of the Civil workforce over 50 years. With the increased investment in infrastructure spend today, it is critical that companies utilise this opportunity to develop the future workforce through training.

"The recent introduction of the New Zealand Apprenticeship for Civil Infrastructure, that leads onto Civil Trades Certification, offers huge benefit to both companies and those new to the industry as it provides a structured pathway for career development from labourer to machine operator, and onto project management, engineering or business ownership."

Connexis, the Civil Infrastructure Industry Training Organisation (ITO), says the industry is predicted to require 16,000 workers over the next 3 years and Connexis is well underway in supporting industry in providing the skilled workers to fill the jobs.

David Worsnop, Connexis Interim-Chief Executive says, "As the Industry Training Organisation for Infrastructure we support our customers to ensure they have a skilled workforce. It has been proven that having a qualified person undertaking the work improves the productivity, efficiency and safety of the workforce. It is important that the increase in infrastructure investment is coupled with an investment in our people and future skilled workforce.

"While the industry requires more skilled workers, industry training allows people to gain these skills and qualifications on the job. This is a huge benefit for those wanting to get ahead, earning a wage while investing in their future career and earnings through on-job training."

Connexis has several initiatives to support the industry in attracting new people. This includes a transition to work programme for those new to the Infrastructure industry, promotion of women into the trades, as well as working to promote the overall benefits of a trades careers for those people looking for a change in their career, or for school leavers.

Anyone interested in learning more about the opportunities the industry has to offer or are keen to join should visit http://www.connexis.org.nz/getting-started/getting-into-the-industry/register-your-interest