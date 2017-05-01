Full steam ahead for Kaukapakapa Village Centre project

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 10:55

It’s full steam ahead for the mixed-use Kaukapakapa Village Centre development, says its exclusive leasing and sales agent, Dave Crow of Century 21 Crow Realty.

Significant work is now underway at the northern end of the settlement, next to the iconic Kaukapakapa Village Hotel.

Mr Crow says stage one has been delayed somewhat but nonetheless is set to open in September, with the architects delivering a stylish design to reflect the historic rural setting.

The 14,600sqm development will include retail shops, an already leased medical centre with pharmacy, commercial offices, apartments, a 530sqm supermarket, and a service station which is leased and well under construction.

The foundations for the Gull service station canopy are in place and the fuel tanks are now being installed.

"The consent allows for licensed premises such as a café, restaurant or bar. There’s also the ability for us to have a few less apartments to make room for a motel which could appeal to a potential operator given the lack of accommodation in the north-west area."

Mr Crow says the leasing has been progressing well, with stage two now providing the best opportunities to secure a commercial lease or buy an apartment above. The second stage is due for completion in September next year.

Owned by Kaukapakapa Village Centre Company, the development is well situated on SH16 at 1079 Kaipara Coast Highway - the only alternative route north.

"Kaukapakapa is only 40 minutes from central Auckland and is really growing in popularity. This development will help give the settlement a real heart and ensure Kaukapakapa becomes even more of a destination," says Mr Crow.

Century 21 National Manager Geoff Barnett says Dave Crow’s work and reputation is ensuring Century 21 has strong presence in Kaukapakapa and the surrounding area.