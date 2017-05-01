Tourism Export Council chief executive resigns

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 12:17

Tourism Export Council NZ (TECNZ) Chairman Martin Horgan has today confirmed the resignation of CEO Lesley Immink after six years leading the organisation.

"Lesley has been an inspiring leader and shown great vision to strategically develop TECNZ into a position where TECNZ’s profile and influence both within and outside of our industry provides real relevance to our members, the wider industry and in Wellington."

"Lesley has been a fantastic communicator and networker and those skills and effort have opened many doors and opportunities for TECNZ over the last six years. Her ability to manage independence vs. alignment of our association with many influencers both inside and outside the industry means she leaves the association in a strong position."

"Her advocacy skills in representing the best interests of the tourism industry will stand her in good stead as she explores a new opportunity in the world of national politics. On behalf of the Board we wish to thank Lesley for her work and commitment to success, and wish her all the very best in her new endeavours."

Lesley will leave us in July (date to be determined) and we will immediately implement a recruitment process for a new CEO.