Reserve Bank seeks views about capital adequacy for banks

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 13:23

The Reserve Bank today published an issues paper that seeks views about the regulation of capital adequacy for banks.

The Bank is conducting a broad ranging capital review, as foreshadowed in a speech by Deputy Governor Grant Spencer in March.

The review aims to identify the most appropriate capital adequacy framework, taking into account experience with the current framework and international developments.

The review will consider the definition of regulatory capital, the measurement of risk-weighted exposures, and the minimum capital ratios that apply to locally incorporated banks.

The issues paper marks the first public consultation as part of the review. The Bank is seeking feedback about the topics covered by the issues paper. Responses for the consultation close on 9 June 2017.