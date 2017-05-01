Frack Free Kapiti encourage Genesis to cancel Nova deal

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 16:26

Genesis Energy says purchasing Nova’s retail LPG business will encourage growth. Frack Free Kapiti says that is very unlikely because most New Zealanders do not support Hydraulic Fracturing. People are shocked when we tell them that NOVA’s gas and electricity is produced from Todd Energy’s hydraulically fractured wells in Taranaki. The electricity is produced at gas fired power plants and New Zealand has no need or appetite for fracked gas or electricity produced from it.

NZ is well placed to be one of the first countries in the world to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity. Fracking NZ to make electricity is senseless, except to Corporations like Todd Energy, who consider only future profit and at the expensive of our climate and our future generations.

Nova’s fracked gas is coming directly from Todd’s unconventional gas field in Tikorangi, Taranaki. And while the Government continues to down play the fracking of NZ, Todd Energy and their employees admit they are in the business of unconventional shale gas and Todd’s neighbours in Tikorangi receive frequent written warnings of fracking and flaring events.

The more learnt about fracked gas, the more questions arise. US research shows water, health and environments are all threatened by fracking, that producing fracked gas is as damaging to the climate as coal is, and now there are the substantial man-made earthquakes that are officially attributed to the fracking industry.

We encourage Genesis to cancel this dirty deal because ‘mum and dad’ shareholders will not be impressed and we encourage customers to connect with energy suppliers who are serious about providing sustainable renewable energy, because future generations depend on us.