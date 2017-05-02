Sharp Blacks: Knives out for Trans-Tasman rivalry

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 07:49

The Pure South Sharp Blacks, our national butchery team, are currently in preparation to take on the world’s best butchers but first they must prove themselves against their toughest competition, Australia.

The team of six, will compete in a Trans-Tasman Test Match against the Australian Steelers in the nation’s capital on Friday 19 May at Mac’s Function Centre in Wellington.

During the test match each team will be given two hours to turn a selection of beef, pork and lamb cuts into value-added products displayed similar to what you would see in a butcher shop window.

Team captain, Corey Winder says this initial battle against Australia will allow his team which includes three newcomers, to set their focus.

"Their side is hugely talented and I know they would love nothing more than to start their world campaign with a win against the Kiwis," says Winder.

"But I have the same idea - this is my seventh time captaining the team and it’s the hungriest I’ve ever been for a win. I know we have the talent, outlook and support to do our country proud."

The Trans-Tasman event will give both teams the opportunity to fine tune their skills ahead of the biggest international butchery competition the world has seen, the World Butchers’ Challenge in which twelve countries are currently registered to compete.

The World Butchers’ Challenge, to be held on March 21 2018 in Belfast, Ireland, will see teams from

Bulgaria, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain, South Africa and the USA alongside the two Southern Hemisphere nations fight for the title of the best butchers on the globe.

The Pure South Sharp Blacks, sponsored by Pure South, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and NZ Pork, are hoping to take back the World Butchers’ Challenge trophy they lost to France last year after three consecutive wins.

Joining Winder on the team this year is Greg Egerton from Mad Butcher, Dunedin; Jeremy Garth from New World Ferry Road, Christchurch, Zak Grammer from New World Eastridge, Auckland; Hannah Miller from A Lady Butcher, Auckland and Hohepa Smith who currently works at Gold Coast Organic Meats in Australia.