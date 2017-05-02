Big business backs NZ’s most successful art show

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 09:19

The NZ Art Show is pleased to announce its 2017 sponsors, with 17 organisations throwing their support behind the show, and more expected to follow suit.

Now in its 14th year, the NZ Art Show is the largest curated art sale in New Zealand.

This year’s show runs for four days over Queen’s Birthday Weekend, kicking off with a Gala opening on Thursday, June 1. The doors will then open to the public on Friday, June 2 at the TSB Arena on Wellington’s waterfront. The NZ Art Show’s Executive Director, Carla Russell, credits the show’s success, largely, to funding from the corporate sector.

"For us, it’s really encouraging that the corporate sector sees the value in sponsoring the NZ Art Show. The Show is unique in that it provides a platform for the corporate and cultural sector to engage in a fun and relaxed environment alongside the general public. The commonality is a passion for arts and culture. Our sponsors are very passionate about the NZ Art Show and its objectives, and this assurance enables us to present an outstanding show for everyone to enjoy," Carla says.

In particular, Carla acknowledges the on-going loyalty from those who return each year to support the show. "I’m truly grateful to the returning partners who support us year to year," Carla says. "Not only are they endorsing New Zealand art, but they also recognise that they are aligning with a premier cultural event. The on-going generous support from the business sector allows the NZ Art Show to plan for the future, giving confidence to New Zealand’s emerging art community.

"It’s truly gratifying and humbling to see our sponsors share our vision of making New Zealand art accessible to all New Zealanders."

ASB Bank is platinum sponsor of the NZ Art Show and has been associated with the show since its inception in 2004.

"ASB is a founding sponsor, and a real supporter of the show. The bank’s commitment across 14 years has enabled our show to evolve in size, reputation, and quality to become the largest and most popular art show of its kind," Carla says. "We are honoured to operate with them at our side."

Brendan Foot Supersite, car dealership based in Lower Hutt for over 45 years, has been a Silver sponsor since 2010. They provide vehicle support in the weeks surrounding the show, and since 2016, have been providing further support to emerging artists by sponsoring the $3,000 Signature Piece Art Award.

The 2017 NZ Art Show Partners are:

Platinum - ASB; Gold - Intergen, Citylink, Teamtalk; Wine Partner Spy Valley Wines; Media Partner -The Breeze; Silver - Staples Rodway Wellington, Brendan Foot Supersite; Bronze - Nine Sixty; Corporate Partners - Bolton Hotel, MSH Consultants, Ricoh, Signature Promotions, Cameron Partners, Stephenson Thorner, Gordon Harris - the Art and Graphic Store

The NZ Art Show welcomes the following companies who have joined as new sponsors.

IT company Intergen have signed on as a Gold Sponsor. Based in Wellington, Intergen specializes in the design, development and integration of business knowledge, information technology and creativity. Intergen have won a considerable number of awards and in 2016 they won two Wellington Gold Awards including the overall Supreme award.

Teamtalk is the leading provider of digital mobile radio services in New Zealand and are a Gold Sponsor. Teamtalk is a subsidiary of communications company the Teamtalk Group, which also includes another of our Gold sponsors, Citylink.

Chartered Accountants Staples-Rodway is a New Zealand-wide network of accountancy and business advisory firms and they have signed on as a Silver Partner.

Executive search and professional recruitment company Rothley is a Corporate Partner. Founded in 2015, Rothley specialise in seeking out highly qualified candidates for senior level and executive positions

Graphic and web-design company Ninesixty are a Bronze partner. Ninesixty designed and built the NZ Art Show’s new website.

Carla encourages corporate and government bodies to look upon the NZ Art Show as a worthy cause to invest in, as a way of supporting New Zealand art and artists. Sponsorship comes with a number of benefits, including hosting a number of guests at the show’s popular Gala Evening, which provides opportunities to build on relationships with clients.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can find more information on the NZ Art Show website: http://www.artshow.co.nz/partners/