Qrious becomes first NZ Managed Service Provider for Cloudera

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 10:09

Qrious - the big data and analytics software business owned by Spark NZ - announced today it has become the first Managed Service Provider in New Zealand for global data management and analytics heavyweight, Cloudera.

Qrious is preparing to launch a new big data platform very soon, further extending its footprint in the big data market, and says the Cloudera partnership completes a full end-to-end data offering which it believes is unique in New Zealand.

"We are delighted to partner with Cloudera for what will be a very compelling local offering here in New Zealand," said Qrious CEO, David Leach.

"Using Cloudera as the technology underpinning our big data platform means we are standing on the shoulders of giants. We are localising it for the needs of the New Zealand market, and then applying Qrious’ world class data analytics, data science and machine learning capability, along with the added value of unique and complementary data sources. By combining these strengths we can provide a genuine end-to-end data management and analytics solution for Government and enterprise clients across New Zealand," says Leach.

Cloudera is a leader in the big data market globally, providing machine learning and advanced analytics platforms around the world.

Built on open source technology, the Cloudera platform offers one place to store, access, process, secure, and analyse all of a customer’s data in batch or real time - extending the value of existing investments and helping to unlock fundamental new ways to derive value.

Cloudera’s Regional director for Australia and New Zealand, Shyam Srinivasan, said they saw a natural fit with Qrious.

"We believe Qrious is in a unique position in the New Zealand market… its data scientists, architects and engineers are world class and, coupled with the value of its unique data sources, customers are able to see success much quicker than previously," Mr Srinivasan said.

Mr Leach says that Qrious sees the opportunity to be a game changer for New Zealand businesses that will help accelerate their data-driven journey.

"The pace of change is accelerating and driving increasing levels of new and disruptive competition. Harnessing the value of data to make better, faster business decisions and improve customer experience will give savvy businesses the edge they need to compete and stay relevant over the long term."

Qrious isn’t yet revealing details of its Data Platform product, however, says it will be hosted by Revera, another Spark company and leader in NZ cloud services.

"We are launching our big data platform within months and are already talking to early adopters," Mr Leach said.

For more information visit www.qrious.co.nz/dataplatformregistration